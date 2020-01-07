Two terror suspects held for 10 more days

At the time of arrest, they were found taking photographs of the camp yet it is a prohibited area.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Two terror suspects were Tuesday detained for 10 more days.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued the directive following a request by the anti-terrorism police unit who had sought to have Mr James Mburu Ikaba and Ms Miriam Njoki detained longer.

Mr Cheruiyot took into consideration the recent spate of terror attacks in various parts of the country, noting that terrorism is a grave offence.

“Following the recent attacks at Nanyuki military camp and Lamu County, the court finds compelling reasons to hold the two until the investigations in the matter are complete,” the court ruled.

The two were arrested on January 4 at the General Service Unit (GSU) Recce Camp in Ruiru.

At the time of arrest, they were found taking photographs of the camp yet it is a prohibited area.

Since the suspects were in a Land Cruiser, which was parked outside the camp, the court was told they are being investigated for collecting information for purposes of terrorism activities.

A search in their vehicle led to the recovery of seven rounds of 9mm ammunition while a pistol, a short gun and 45 rounds of ammunition were later found at Mr Ikaba’s house in Marurui Estate, Kiambu County.

However, the suspects’ defence lawyer argued that Mr Ikaba is a licensed firearm holder.

The two were previously detained for two days.