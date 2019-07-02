By PAUL REDFERN

More by this Author

A postmortem examination will be done on the man who fell from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi into Heathrow Airport on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The suspected stowaway's identity remains unknown.

The Met Police say they are working with the Kenya High Commissioner's office in London to identify the man.

According to a plane spotter, who was following the flight on a tracking app, the man fell from the plane as it approached the airport.

The plane spotter then alert the police.

The man's body landed just feet from a man sunbathing in his garden in Clapham, in southwest London.

Related Stories Dead stowaway falls off KQ plane in UK

According to witnesses who saw the body, it was nearly intact as it was almost frozen although extensive blood was found all around the garden.

The man had all of his clothes on after his 3,500 foot fall.

Ambulance and police services arrived quickly on the scene and Scotland Yard said later: "At this point, we believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport."

A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once the Kenyan flight landed at the airport.