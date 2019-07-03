By KEVIN J. KELLEY

NEW YORK/UNITED NATIONS,

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Kenya next week, his spokesman announced on Monday.

The 70-year-old Portuguese former diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and to address the July 10 opening session of an African high-level regional conference on counter-terrorism.

Mr Guterres is also due to take part in a town-hall-style meeting with youth involved in programmes to prevent violent extremism, the UN spokesman said.

The counter-terrorism event to be held at the UN Office in Nairobi will enable African leaders to share good practices in countering terrorism, according to conference organisers.

Following his stay in Kenya, Mr Guterres is expected to travel to Mozambique to review efforts to help the country recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth, both of which caused widespread destruction earlier this year.