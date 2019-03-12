UN lags in chemical waste reduction goal

By BERNARDINE MUTANU

In spite of countries having committed to reduce damage to human health by chemical pollution, the set goals will not be achieved by next year as was envisaged.

According to a United Nations report released Monday — at the start of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea) in Nairobi — governments need to take urgent action to reduce the impact of chemicals on human health and economies.

The report, Global Chemicals Outlook, says that hazardous substances continue to be released in large quantities in the air people breath, water, soil and food.

Chemical pollution also threatens a range of ecosystems, according to the report.

It states that “pesticides have been found to negatively impact pollinators, while excess use of phosphorous and nitrogen in agriculture continues to contribute to ocean dead zones”.

Also, chemicals used in sunscreens put pressure on coral reef ecosystems while the release of some antimicrobials, heavy metals and disinfectants contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

An antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or stops their growth

“Whether the growth in chemicals becomes a net positive or a net negative for humanity depends on how we manage the chemicals challenge. What is clear is that we must do much more, together,” Joyce Msuya, acting Executive Director of UN Environment, said.

The research found that the current chemical production capacity of 2.3 billion tonnes, valued at $5 trillion (Sh500 trillion) annually, is projected to double by 2030.

While international treaties and voluntary instruments have reduced risks of some chemicals and wastes, progress has been uneven and implementation gaps remain, the report adds.

As of 2018, more than 120 countries had not implemented the Globally Harmonised System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals.

According to the World Health Organisation, the estimated disease burden from selected chemicals stood at 1.6 million lives in 2016, with a likelihood of the number rising.

Some of the affected areas are in developing nations. “Findings of the second Global Chemicals Outlook report are very important for developing countries,” David Kapindula of Zambia Environmental Management Agency, and a member of the report’s steering committee, said.

“They highlight the uneven implementation of chemicals and waste management and point to opportunities for enhanced knowledge sharing, capacity development and innovative financing,” he added.

The chemicals market is growing, “driven by economic development, population dynamics and other global mega-trends”, the report observes.

Chemical production and consumption is shifting to emerging economies, particularly China, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for more than two-thirds of global sales by 2030, and cross-border e-commerce is growing at 25 percent annually.