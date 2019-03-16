UN seeks Sh4bn as cyclone hits southern Africa

In Zimbabwe, at least 100 people were on Saturday reported missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe

humanitarian agencies want to focus on providing education, health, WASH, food security, protection for the vulnerable who include women and children, and nutrition.

Cyclone Idai made landfall on the night of March 14, bringing heavy rains and winds to four Mozambique provinces of Zambezia, Manica, Sofala and Inhambane.

By JOEL MUINDE

As Cyclone Idai sweeps across southern Africa cutting off cities such as Beira in Mozambique and flooding farms, the United Nations and humanitarian partners estimate Sh4 billion is needed for emergency relief.

The UN office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' initial assessment shows that hectares of crops, schools and health facilities have been extensively damaged and that the country is a greater risk of water-borne diseases because of destruction and interruption of water supply.

In Zimbabwe, at least 100 people were on Saturday reported missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the peripheral effects of tropical cyclone.