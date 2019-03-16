 UN seeks Sh4bn as cyclone hits southern Africa - Daily Nation
UN seeks Sh4bn as cyclone hits southern Africa

Saturday March 16 2019

Cyclone Idai has hit hard four provinces in Mozambique and the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has on March 16, 2019 appealed for $40.8 million for emergency aid. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Cyclone Idai made landfall on the night of March 14, bringing heavy rains and winds to four Mozambique provinces of Zambezia, Manica, Sofala and Inhambane.

  • humanitarian agencies want to focus on providing education, health, WASH, food security, protection for the vulnerable who include women and children, and nutrition.

  • In Zimbabwe, at least 100 people were on Saturday reported missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe

By JOEL MUINDE
As Cyclone Idai sweeps across southern Africa cutting off cities such as Beira in Mozambique and flooding farms, the United Nations and humanitarian partners estimate Sh4 billion is needed for emergency relief.

Cyclone Idai made landfall on the night of March 14, bringing heavy rains and winds to four Mozambique provinces of Zambezia, Manica, Sofala and Inhambane.

The UN office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' initial assessment shows that hectares of crops, schools and health facilities have been extensively damaged and that the country is a greater risk of water-borne diseases because of destruction and interruption of water supply.

In their response, humanitarian agencies want to focus on providing education, health, WASH, food security, protection for the vulnerable who include women and children, and nutrition.

In Zimbabwe, at least 100 people were on Saturday reported missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the peripheral effects of tropical cyclone.

Power has been cut off and key bridges flooded on the Manicaland province which borders Mozambique.

