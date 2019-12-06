By WACHIRA MWANGI

The US government has praised the Kenyan media for exposing graft.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Eric Kneedler, while addressing the Kenya Editors Guild Annual Editors’ Convention at Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa on Friday, called on the Kenyan media to report accurately and responsibly.

“We see excellent investigative journalism unearthing corruption in Kenya, but we need more of it to reveal the depth and impact of theft of public resources,” said Mr Kneedler.

IMPUNITY

He said the fight against graft and impunity is treacherous since corruption fights back. He urged journalists to avoid accepting handouts from the corrupt to ‘kill’ investigative stories.

He also urged the media to display high ethical standards just as they demand of public figures and government officials.

Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno addressing editors during this year’s Kenya Editors Guild in Mombasa on November 6, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GRUOP

“Journalists and media houses must also exhibit high standards and ethical considerations if the fight against corruption is to succeed.” Mr Kneedler said.

He noted that world over, politically motivated reporting and hate speech have become a daily hazard.

Mr Kneedler said that the United States Embassy is proud to support the Kenya Editors Guild Press Freedom initiative by providing additional funding to expand media freedom and independence in Kenya.

SH20M GRANT

“The Embassy gave the Kenya Editors Guild a Sh20 million grant last year, and we were pleased to extend it for a second year,” he said.

Daily Nation's Executive Editor Pamella Sittoni during this year’s Kenya Editors Guild Convention in Mombasa on December 6, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He said the grant enables the Editors Guild to undertake trainings by independent media professionals in investigative and ethical journalism around the country.