Kenyans in the US started an online campaign to have the suspected sex pest face justice.

Gregory Dow and his wife Mary Rose moved to Boito, Bomet County, where they started the Dow Family Children’s Home.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

US officials say an American man accused of sexually molesting girls at a Bomet orphanage he founded with a church's help has been arrested.

Gregory Dow, 60, is facing charges of sexual abuse of girls at the Dow Family Children's Home in Kapsiratet village.

Mr William McSwain, a US lawyer, said Dow will face four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign county (Kenya).

ILLICIT SEXUAL CONDUCT

“From or about October 14, 2013, until on or about September 13, 2014, the defendant engaged in, and attempted to engage in, illicit sexual conduct with four different minor victims in Kenya,” the lawyer said while commenting on the charges against Mr Dow, during a press briefing at the Lancaster County courthouse.

Dow and his wife Mary Rose, who had sold their farm in East Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, pitched their wagons on a 1.2-acre piece of land in Boito, Bomet, where they started the Dow Family Children’s Home.

On its website and fundraising promotional materials, the children’s home is described as refuge for orphaned and abandoned children. By 2015, more than 79 children called the place home.

CRUELTY

But in 2017, Mr Dow fled Kenya never to come back after an arrest warrant was issued against him over claims he was sexually assaulting children under his care.

According to the Lancaster Online, before his travel to Kenya, Mr Dow had been convicted for sex-related crimes in the US and had actually served time.

After Mr Dow left the country, his wife tried to flee in September 2017 but was arrested by the police. She was charged with cruelty to children by, among other things, having girls implanted with birth control devices.