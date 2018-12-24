By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to remember the less fortunate saying it is the spirit of Christmas which reminds us “to do good to all and to live every day in service of others.

In a Christmas message delivered on Monday, the president and his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said this festive season should be a preparation for a better 2019.

“The true gifts of Christmas are not material but rather the opportunity to share the festive season with those whom we love and cherish,” he added.

Here is the president’s Christmas message in full:

As a successful year filled with blessings draws to a close, Kenyans from all walks of life and of all faiths gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and the Festive Season.

As we celebrate this holiday, it is also an opportunity to reflect on the blessings and favour of the year gone by, while preparing for an even more prosperous year ahead.

The Christmas Story, a tale of promise, hope, family and blessings; resonates just as powerfully today as it did more than two thousand years ago.

It is a message of destiny and hope for a better tomorrow, of the greatest of things beginning from the most humble of beginnings, a message of purity, love and warmth that brings light and cheer to all the World.

Christmas is a welcome reminder that we are all children of a Loving God, who wants us to follow His ways always. Our Saviour calls on all of us to do good to all and to live every day in service of others.

When we commit our heart and our hands to making the world around us a better place for all, we are fulfilling the promise that began in that humble Manger in Bethlehem all those Millennia ago.

The true gifts of Christmas are not material but rather the opportunity to share the festive season with those whom we love and cherish.

As you celebrate with family and friends during this Festive Season, I urge all Kenyans to do so responsibly.

I also call on all Kenyans to remember the less fortunate, and to spread to them festive cheer by sharing with them the love and blessings of the Season.

On behalf of Margaret and our entire Family, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season.