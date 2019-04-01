A judge suspended from office will receive half salary until their removal or reinstatement as per Article 168(6) of the constitution.

The Tribunal shall consist of a chairperson and three other members, who are qualified to be appointed as judges, an advocate of 15 years standing and two other persons with experience in public affairs.

Once President Kenyatta received the petition, he has 14 days, within which to form the tribunal to probe the Judge.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has until Wednesday to form a tribunal to investigate the conduct of Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang.

The constitution says the president has 14 days after receiving the petition from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to suspend the judge and appoint a tribunal.

The JSC recommended the formation of a tribunal to investigate Justice Ojwang’ on March 20.

In the statement read by JSC chairperson David Maraga, the commission said it had deliberated and found that the petition filed against the Judge “had disclosed sufficient ground to warrant a recommendation to the President to set up a tribunal” for the removal of the judge.

Justice Maraga, the Chief Justice, said the petition detailed instances which the petitioners believed constituted grounds of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct, particularly where Justice Ojwang chose to sit with other judges of the Supreme Court in a petition filed by nine residents of Migori against Town Council of Awendo.

He said despite being conflicted and being closely associated with the Migori County Governor Okoth Obado, Justice Ojwang sat in the bench.

A judge may be removed from office for, among other reasons, gross misconduct or misbehaviour, bankruptcy or incompetence and inability to perform the functions of the office.

Justice Ojwang refused to appear before a JSC Committee despite being served and instead sent his lawyer Nani Mungai to represent him.

“I am copying this letter to my advocates, so as they may take charge of this matter, in the context of their letter to the Judicial Service Commission, of 14, March 2019,” he said in a letter to JSC.

But JSC rejected the position.

In the complaint filed by eight residents of Migori, Justice Ojwang defended himself, saying he was not part of the bench determined the main grievance related to interests in the Sony Sugar-belt area.

“From the whole context of this matter and from the full context of the ill-intent against me such as is quite evident, I will not myself be appearing before the well-known committee members of the Judicial Service Commission,” Justice Ojwang wrote in a letter to JSC on March 15.

The tribunal will also inquire into the matter expeditiously and its recommendations are binding.

Judges who have been removed from service by way of a tribunal include Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, Justices Tom Mbaluto and Vitalis Juma and most recently, Judge Joseph Mutava.

Other than the Sugar belt case, the petitioners, including Nelson Oduor Onyango, had complained over an alleged murram road made in Justice Ojwang’s rural home in Kakrao, Migori County.

The judge had dismissed the allegations of the tarmac road “as a pure figment of the imagination”.

At the same time, three other judges of the Supreme Court have filed their responses in petitions filed before the JSC.

Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u have all denied allegations of bribery filed against them by Mr Jared Ongeri.

Justices Wanjala and Ndung’u have both called for investigations into the allegations by a multi-agency team.

Judge Wanjala said he is also eager to have the allegations levelled against him investigated and his name cleared.

Through Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, the judge said that he shall cooperate with the organs investigating the case to ensure speedy and effective investigations.