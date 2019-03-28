By ALLAN OLINGO

Kenya will offer Uganda land to build a dry port for its cargo in Naivasha as part of the joint Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project push between the two countries.

This was agreed on Wednesday evening when President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted his visiting Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni to a state dinner in Mombasa.

Mr Kenyatta said his government would avail land in the second largest town in Nakuru County for Kampala to develop a dry port for its cargo.

“By August this year, the SGR will have reached Naivasha,” Mr Kenyatta said.

“I have confirmed to President Museveni that with that development in Naivasha and then moving the SGR to Malaba, goods will be able to move from Mombasa to Malaba in just two days."