Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the President landed in the capital Bridgetown and was received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley after his visit to Jamaica.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the eastern Caribbean island nation of Barbados for a two-day State visit.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the President landed in the capital Bridgetown and was received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley after his visit to Jamaica.

He scheduled to hold talks with PM Mottley.

"Amongst issues to be discussed include revitalising to bilateral relations, strategies for African common prosperity and cooperation in multilateral issues of mutual concern/benefit," the CS said in a tweet.

Mr Kenyatta will also take part in the Caribbean Heads of Government meeting at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, a government-owned conference facility on the outskirts of Bridgetown.

He will also attend dinner and a cultural evening hosted by PM Mottley.

JAMAICA VISIT

In his Jamaica trip, Mr Kenyatta and Prime Minister Andrew Holness launched celebrations to mark the International Decade of People of African Descent in Kingston.

The fete to mark the United Nations designated period were unveiled as Jamaica also observed its 57th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

The launch of the celebrations coincides with the 400 year anniversary of the time ships carrying Africans first landed in the Americas.

The President also visited the Jamaican Heroes Circle where he laid a wreath at the shrine of Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey.

He was also the chief guest at the 67th Jamaica Agricultural Show at Denbigh.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to deepen business, political and cultural ties.

Mr Kenyatta also met Kenyans living in Jamaica.

In one of his address to a team of government officials, the President left the Jamaicans in stitches after he revealed he had relatives of Jamaican origin,