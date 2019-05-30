By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently leading the country in the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi.

The event is usually held on the last Thursday of May before Madaraka Day on June 1.

At Safari Park where the event is held, politicians and religious leaders are among those present.

President Kenyatta arrived at 8.30am accompanied by South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

Guests gathered for the 17th National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Nairobi on May 30, 2019. PHOTO | KENNEDY KIMANTHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Former prime minster and ODM leader Raila Odinga is absent as he travelled out of the country on Wednesday.

The event is expected to take stock of the benefits of the famous handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter tweeted in support of the prayers, saying it was a good start as Nairobi seeks a new beginning.

“Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast,” he posted to the hashtag #stopthesethieves.

“What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part.”

Also present are Deputy President William Ruto, his wife Rachel and Chief Justice David Maraga.