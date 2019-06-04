Mr Kenyatta also pledged to help make Kenya are more equal society when it comes to the treatment of women.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he wants to see an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by the end of his time in power in 2022.

President Kenyatta was speaking to the Women Deliver conference in Vancouver, Canada, and his official Twitter account quotes him as saying that he hopes "to put an end" to FGM.

FGM has been against the law in Kenya since 2011 but the practice continues.

Campaign group 28 Too Many says that one in five Kenyan women between the ages of 15 and 49 have undergone FGM but the numbers are falling.

The President, however, did not outline how reducing the rate to zero will be achieved.

