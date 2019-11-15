By ERIC MATARA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has visited his political mentor former president Daniel Arap Moi at the Nairobi Hospital where he is currently admitted.

Mzee Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru on Friday revealed to the Nation that President Kenyatta visited Mzee Moi on Thursday afternoon and wished him quick recovery.

“President Kenyatta on Thursday afternoon visited Mzee Moi at The Nairobi Hospital's VIP wing where he is recuperating and the two had a lengthy discussion interspersed with laughter,” read a statement by Mr Njiru.

“The president wished him speedy recovery.”

Mr Njiru further stated that Mzee Moi said he was feeling a lot better and looking forward to leaving the hospital.

ROUTINE CHECK-UPS

Mr Njiru told the Nation that the former president is still under the care of a professional medical team, led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

Mzee Moi was re-admitted to the facility last Saturday, barely two days after he was discharged.

According to his family, the nonagenarian has been undergoing routine check-ups at the VIP wing, a homely setup of the hospital.

Mr Njiru also appealed to Kenyans and the media not to cause any unwarranted alarm about Mzee Moi's health, whom he said was stable.

“Mzee Moi will leave hospital as soon as possible once his medical team, led by Dr David Silverstein, allows him to be discharged,” he added.

He said the former president's family will be issuing medical bulletins as and if necessary.