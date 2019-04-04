By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his much awaited State of the Nation address at Parliament on Thursday, speaking strongly on matters including the war on graft, the Big Four agenda and the need for leaders to work together for the sake of national unity and development.

The President vowed to carry on with the war on corruption, reiterating that it is just and is aimed at protecting the resources the country needs to grow.

"[There will be] no turning back in the war against corruption as it is a just war, a war to prevent misuse of public resources for selfish interests by those we have entrusted to manage them," he said.

The Big Four agenda is a major part of the good legacy that President Kenyatta intends to leave when his second and final terms ends in 2022.

It concerns Universal Health Coverage, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing.

Mr Kenyatta said he will not slow down in the achievement of these goals as well as those under the Building Bridges Initiative, which was one of the key results of his handshake with Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga on march 9, 2018.

The following are the other key points from the President's address: