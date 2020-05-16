Mrs Alice Chesire, a member, has been chairing the board in the interim.

NTSA has not had a substantive board chairperson since the former chairman, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Jackson Waweru left in 2019.

By WALTER MENYA

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has been appointed the chairperson of the board of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Ms Odhiambo retired in August 2019 as the country’s first Controller of Budget under the current Constitution, having served her eight-year non-renewable term.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday appointed Ms Odhiambo to the new post for a term of three years.

Mrs Alice Chesire, a member, has been chairing the board in the interim. The appointment of Ms Odhiambo now fills the void left by the exit of the former military man.

NTSA at the turn of the year recruited a new director-general, Mr George Njao, after the former head Francis Meja completed his full-term contract.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta has also appointed the former vice-chancellor of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Prof Mabel Imbuga, as the new chairperson of the board of the anti-drug abuse agency Nacada.

She will replace Lt-Col (rtd) Julius Githiria, who left last year at the end of his three-year term.

Like NTSA, the Nacada board was being headed by an acting chairperson, Ms Margret Moitallel.