The Executive Order also included the names of six members of the National Police Service Commission.

President Kenyatta also appointed Wycliffe Ogalo became the Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons Service, Vincent Naisho Loonena the Director-General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service and John Migui Waweru the Director-General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Joseph Boinnet as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Tourism ministry and nominated Hilary Mutyambai to succeed him as Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Mutyambai had been serving as the Assistant Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The Tourism ministry has Najib Balala as Cabinet Secretary and Joe Okudo as Principal Secretary.

In January 2018, President Kenyatta created the CAS office in all the ministries, saying it would improve operations by the ministers. A CAS for Tourism had not yet been appointed.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

President Kenyatta made other State appointments - Vincent Naisho Loonena became the Director-General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service and John Migui Waweru the Director-General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Wycliffe Ogalo became the Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons Service, succeeding Isaiah Osugo.

Mr Migui takes over from Charles Musyoki who had been serving in acting capacity.

NPSC

Eliud Ndung'u Kinuthia is the chairperson with Lilian Mutio Kiamba, Eusebius Karuti Laibuta, Naphtaly Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Atieno Otwala and John Tentemo ole Moyaki as members.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said, "The State appointments and nominations carried in Executive Order No. 4 of 2019 take effect immediately."

Mr Kinuthia succeeds Mr Johnston Kavuludi whose six-year term ended in October 2018.

COAST GUARD

Mr Kenyatta launched the coast guard service in November 2018, saying the government was determined to seal loopholes used for illegal trade in Kenya's waters.

The Coast Guard Act, 2018 established the KCGS, which is responsible for maritime security and safety, pollution control and sanitation measures as well as prosecuting offenders.