President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on leaders to preach peace and unity and use their freedom of expression to fight against corruption, tribalism and injustice which he said are vices that threaten Kenya's progress.

In his New Year message to the nation from State House, Mombasa on Tuesday evening, the Head of State said the end of a year and the beginning of a new one provides all Kenyans with an opportunity for reflection and introspection as well as to plan.

Fellow Kenyans,

As we come to the end of 2019, which also marks the end of the second decade of the 21stCentury, I convey to all Kenyans — at home and abroad, to all our brothers and sisters in East Africa, to all our brothers and sisters across the African continent and indeed to all across the globe, the very best wishes from my family and from my government, as we usher in the New Year — 2020.

The end of a year and the beginning of a new one provides us all with an opportunity for reflection and introspection as well as to plan. Most importantly, it is a time to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life and for His care and provision to all of us.

Fellow Kenyans,

The decade that is coming to a close has been one of great significance for Kenya.

Our country has undergone the most consequential transformation since the dawn of the republic by ushering in a new constitutional order and successfully implementing a devolved structure of governance. We continue to make steady progress in the areas of education, healthcare, food security and nutrition, infrastructure, renewable energy, defence and security, industrialization and many others; in addition to laying the foundation for enduring prosperity within a happier and more cohesive Kenya.

CHALLENGES

Looking back at 2019, while it was not without its challenges, we can all take pride in the extent to which we made progress towards the full attainment of our national aspirations as espoused in our Constitution, the Kenya Vision 2030, and as focused through the Big Four Agenda.

By pursuing the Big Four Agenda’s pillars of food security, affordable housing, universal health coverage, and job creation through manufacturing; my administration has committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment, poverty, hunger, inequality and poor health.

In 2019, we experienced God’s bountiful provision, as our country’s profile continued to soar through the world-beating performances of our sportspeople; ground breaking research-findings and innovations by our scientists and researchers and our much-improved rankings in the World Bank Ease Of Doing Business Index; our fight for environmental protection and renewable energy and our fight against corruption; our leadership in areas of international peace and diplomacy; and our recognised position as the continental leader in education, as evidenced through the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

Fellow Kenyans,

As we look back on the achievements and milestones met in the course of 2019, I know that there are those amongst us who have had a very difficult year, either economically or through personal tragedies such as the loss of loved ones or those battling illnesses. To you, my brothers and sisters, it is my hope and prayer that the New Year will usher in better days for you and for all of us.

Fellow Kenyans, even as we accept that despite the progress there are still challenges that we must overcome. True as this may be, so true is it that the remedy cannot be recrimination and confrontation. Kenyans are all too familiar with the result of that.

DIVISION

It must be clear to all of us that as a country we cannot preach and sell negativity while at the same time pray to create and hope for opportunity. By us together accepting our challenges should form the basis not for division but rather a clarion call of how we must come together in order to turn challenge to opportunity and prosperity.

In the year 2020, we will continue to make Kenya a better nation for all her people as we build bridges of brotherhood among our peoples by weaving a stronger fabric of patriotism and nationhood.

A key aspect of this quest will be anchored under the Building Bridges Initiative; a process aimed at comprehensively addressing both historical and emerging national challenges.

This New Year, and the new decade that it begins, present our nation with tremendous opportunities to foster unity, prosperity, positive social change and the deepening of democratic gains and enhancing the rule of law. These opportunities will require unity, commitment and bipartisanship for us to be successful in our quest to enhance inter-generational equity.

In the new decade, we are called upon to put aside partisan differences, ethnic and cultural blinkers, social and religious divides and live as One Nation and One People, bound by One Vision.

It is my sincere hope and prayer that in the New Year all Kenyans will come together and rally around our shared aspirations for a better Kenya. On my part as your President, I will continue to foster an environment of unity, constructive political engagement, tolerance and the facilitation of participation by all Kenyans.

Fellow Kenyans,

The seeds of greatness are in each and every one of us — men and women, young and old. Let us water those seeds with the sweat of our brows and our commitment to Kenya and each other; so that we may achieve our individual and national aspirations.

PROTECTION

I have no doubt that we have it within us to make 2020 the most successful year in our nation’s history. I urge every Kenyan to commit to making 2020 a great year at the individual, community, county and national levels.

Fellow Kenyans,

As I conclude, I would like to commend and highlight the dedicated service rendered by our valiant Kenya Defence Forces serving at home and abroad; the National Police servicemen and women who maintain safety, law and order in our communities; the dedicated men and women of the Public Service; our teachers, doctors, nurses and all other cadres of Kenyans who diligently serve our country; and our farmers, businessmen, athletes, artisans, artists and clergy. I thank you and pray for God’s continued blessings and protection.

As we exit the festive season, and on behalf of Margaret and the rest of our family, and on behalf of the Government of Kenya, I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2020; filled with divine providence and protection in all that you do.