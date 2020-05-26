Uhuru to host virtual Madaraka Day fete

The Madaraka Day production will be packed with entertainment and documentaries that highlight Kenya’s culture and development milestones.

By RUTH MBULA

This year's Madaraka Day celebrations, which had been scheduled to be held in Kisii on June 1, will be marked virtually in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given that public gatherings have been banned and Kenyans advised to observe social distancing, the government has put in place mechanisms for a virtual celebration which will be streamed through all media houses and social media platforms.

In a circular to all regional commissioners, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the virtual celebrations will run from 8am and will culminate in the live address by President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House, Nairobi.

He said the prevailing situation, with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made it difficult to have public gatherings to mark the day.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, President Kenyatta has been holding national events at State House. This includes the Labour Day celebrations on May 1.

“This is therefore to ask you to advice the public to remain at home and follow the celebrations on radio and television,” directed Mr Kibicho.