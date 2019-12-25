By WACHIRA MWANGI

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Tuesday evening attended Christmas Eve mass at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali, Mombasa County.

Speaking to the congregation, the President, who was accompanied by members of his family, wished Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Faithful at the church had a rare moment as they took selfies with the President and the First Lady after the mass.

President Kenyatta thanked the church for its key role in the push for national unity and in the fight against corruption.