President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened Mama Ngina Waterfront Park that was redeveloped at Sh460 million.

The seaside public park was reopened to the public on Sunday for the 10th Mashujaa Day fete.

The 26-acre park that overlooks the Kilindini Channel in Mombasa has been transformed into an integrated urban tourist attraction site.

The refurbishment included landscaping and paving the waterfront with concrete blocks, construction of an amphitheatre, the Kilindini Cultural Centre, ablution blocks and two main gates.

Tourists visiting the park will attend cultural exhibitions, shop, dine at open-air fresco restaurants and cafes or relax at the expansive site.

A fireworks display during President Uhuru Kenyatta's official opening of the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

TOURISM

The project is designed to support a 24-hour economy and its layout includes a new jetty for water taxis.

The Tourism ministry is optimistic that the park will attract more local and foreign tourists to Mombasa, Kenya’s oldest town and the country's second city.

President Kenyatta commissioned construction of the park in January, saying he expected it to restore the glory of Mombasa as a top tourist destination in the region.

The redevelopment that was undertaken by a local company, Suhufi Agencies, was completed in time for the Mashujaa Day fete.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto interact with Mombasa residents during the official opening of the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

GRAND DISPLAYS

The celebrations took place in Mombasa County as part of the counties' rotational hosting of national events.

The official opening was marked by a retinue of entertainment activities that included fireworks displays, traditional dances and acrobatic shows.

Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho were among those present.