By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised freedom fighter Achieng' Oneko's widow as an icon of Kenya's freedom struggle.

President Kenyatta issued a statement on Sunday following Loice Anyango's death on Saturday morning.

Family spokesman Dick Oneko said she died at around 8am after a routine stroll in her compound at Kunya village in Rarieda, Siaya County. She was 79.

EMBLEM

The President said the late Anyango's contribution to the freedom struggle and her community service over the years will always be remembered.

“Mama Loice was one of the few remaining emblems of our country's freedom struggle," he said.

Advertisement

"As a loving mother and as a senior citizen, [her] philanthropic activities will forever be cherished by the people of Rarieda and all Kenyans."

The Head of State prayed for comfort and fortitude for the family.

“My sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our freedom hero. My thoughts and prayers are with you," he said.

KEY PLAYER

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o eulogised Ms Anyango as one of the great women gave their youthful lives and energies to the liberation struggle.

“Her passing on should be a strong reminder to the nation that the mothers of the struggle played a very key role in the liberation journey that has not been commensurately acknowledged.”