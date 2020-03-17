Uhuru mourns Chief Inspector in charge of Sagana State Lodge

By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

By HILARY KIMUYU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday mourned the death of one of the security officials attached to Sagana State Lodge following his death in a grisly road accident.

Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony died after he was involved in a crash on Monday along Oljororok-Dundori Road in Nyandarua County.

Prior to his demise, he was in charge of Sagana State Lodge and had served in the National Police Service for 28 years.

Details of the accident remain unclear but the Nation has learnt that investigations have commenced at the Nyandarua County Police Headquarters.

In his message, the president said the country had lost a highly dedicated security officer whose commitment endeared him to both his colleagues and superiors.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Inspector Kipserem following the tragic death of such a courageous man. His sacrifice in serving this great nation will be forever remembered,” President Kenyatta said.

Advertisement