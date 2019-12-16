By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Court of Appeal Judge James Otieno Odek as a prolific intellectual and a gifted legal mind.

In his message of condolence to family and friend, President Kenyatta said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news.

Justice Odek's death is a big blow to his family, the Judiciary and the country, he said, noting he served with commitment, dedication and without fear or favour.

“In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolence,” President Kenyatta said and prayed for strength for the family.

WHAT HAPPENED

The judge collapsed and died on Monday at his home in Milimani Estate, Kisumu County.

According to Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius Ng'arng'ar, Justice Odek was last seen on Friday. He did not answer phone calls to report on duty on Monday.

His driver, having not reached him by phone on Monday morning, alerted his colleagues and court staff. Police then went to his house and found him dead.