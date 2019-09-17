By AGEWA MAGUT

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to Nation Media Group’s board chairman Wilfred Kiboro following the loss of his mother last Friday.

In a statement by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) on Tuesday morning, the President eulogised the late Martha Njeri Ng’ang’a as a charitable matriarch who espoused family values and always worked hard to uplift the wellbeing of the less privileged in society.

“Mama Njeri Ng'ang'a was a gracious and generous lady. She will forever be remembered for using her modest earnings from tea farming to educate children from disadvantaged backgrounds. She went further to mentor beneficiaries of her benevolence to become productive citizens,” Mr Kenyatta said.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at her Kambaa home in Githunguri, Kiambu County starting at 2pm.

The funeral will be held on Friday, with the requiem mass at 10am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Kambaa.

Advertisement

She will later be buried at her home.

Mrs Ng’ang’a, 97, passed on while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.