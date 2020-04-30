By NYAMBEGA GISESA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Robert Kibochi the Chief of Defence Forces taking over from Samson Mwathethe, the navy man who, as General, developed an unusual camaraderie with the Commander-in-Chief.

Navy Commander Major General Levi Mghalu was promoted to Lt. General and appointed Vice Chief of Defence Forces while Major General Jimson Mutai promoted to be the Commander of the Kenya Navy.

“Since your appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces five years ago (May 2015), we have seen significant expansion in our military and enviable improvement in the defence capability of our forces, thus giving Kenyans confidence that their borders are well protected from any external aggression,” President Kenyatta said of Gen. Mwathethe.

The President further praised the retiring General as “a well-rounded person, with the capacity to provide quality leadership in other initiatives of national importance.”

“I am proud to state that as chair, you steered very well the Blue Economy Implementation Standing Committee. The Committee has made substantive progress in re-establishing the Kenya National Shipping Line, as part of the Blue Economy Programme," he said.

"Once fully completed and operational, this will, indeed, enable us, as a country, exploit the potential we have in the blue economy, and consequently create thousands of jobs for our young men and women."

