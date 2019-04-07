The hospital is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and will play a key role in research by lecturers and students at Kenyatta University.

Prof Mugenda oversaw the construction of the hospital during her tenure as Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Prof Olive Mugenda to chair the Kenyatta University Hospital board for three years.

In a gazette notice, the President also named Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, Kithinji Kiragu and Gladys Ogallo to the panel.

Prof Mugenda was instrumental in conceptualising the idea of the hospital and spearheaded the writing of the proposal which led to the financing of the hospital.

Following the appointment Prof Mugenda thanked President Kenyatta and promised to have the hospital opened as soon as possible and contribute to the government’s healthcare agenda.

Prof Mugenda said she was delighted to be given the chance to complete the vision she had for the hospital particularly in the fight against cancer. She pointed out that the hospital was part of vision 2030 and she will endeavour to make it a centre of excellence in the region.