President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday pledged to accelerate development projects across the six coastal counties to boost the region’s economy.

At a meeting with Coast leaders at the Mombasa State House, President Kenyatta promised to ensure that several projects cutting across the counties are implemented.

The President, who was accompanied by acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, also promised that the government would pump monies into several others to ensure they are completed within the set timelines.

The meeting, the Sunday Nation learnt, was at the request of Coast leaders, who wanted the President to address the revival of the region’s economy and fears of looming massive job losses at the Port of Mombasa following the government's order that all cargo destined to Nairobi and other hinterland destinations be ferried using the standard gauge railway.

All the six governors attended the meeting with the senators and Members of Parliament from the 21 constituencies, as well as Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro.

Sources said the President used the occasion to update the leaders on the status of various big-ticket projects being implemented by his administration in the region, and assured them that all ongoing roads, water and other infrastructure projects would be completed.

TSAVO REVENUE

Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) promised to support the President's agenda.

Taita Taveta was one of the biggest winners after the President committed to ensure that revenue derived from the 10,000-acre Tsavo National Park is shared between the national government and the local community.

“We are happy that the President ordered further consultative meetings between us and Kenya Wildlife Service under the command of Tourism minister Najib Balala. This is a score because they have now moved out of their ‘no negotiation’ position to a roundtable,” Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma told the Sunday Nation.

The President also pledged to ensure the completion of several road projects in the county, including the Mwatate-Lumi road.

“This was a big win for Coast leaders because the President was keen on fulfilling all these projects. We agreed to have a follow-up meeting on Mashujaa Day to take stock of the progress of the projects we had agreed on,” Mr Mwaruma said.

WATER SUPPLY

To solve the persistent water shortages in the region, especially in Mombasa, Governor Joho urged the President to expedite the implementation of the Sh42 billion Mzima Springs II pipeline and Mwache Dam projects.

“We told the President to fast-track the implementation of key issues affecting our people, and we are happy he directed his people to take up these concerns,” Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki said.

The leaders also got a commitment from President Kenyatta on the funding of Mzima Springs II, which would increase the water supply in the region.

Governor Mvurya called for the speedy implementation of the Sh20 billion Shimoni fishing port in Kwale which, once complete, will spur economic growth.

President Kenyatta approved several road projects in Tana River County as proposed by Governor Godhana, to open up the economy.

He acknowledged that Tana River had lagged in development and should therefore be given priority - especially in development of transport infrastructure.

TRANSPORT

He endorsed the urgency to construct the Dada Airstrip and the Machakos-Kalalani-Hola-Lamu road.

The road, once completed, will link Nairobi and Tana River and significantly reduce the travel distance from Nairobi to Hola by more than 200 kilometres.

President Kenyatta also promised to push for the construction of holding dams in Galana to facilitate irrigation and provide water for animals.

He directed Mr Mung’aro to ensure that the contested National Youth Service land is returned to the government and a title deed issued.

Kilifi leaders also lobbied the President to confirm the substantive appointment of Stephen Masha, the acting Controller of Budget, saying it would be a win for the county in terms of key government appointments, a request the President said he would consider.

PORT EFFICIENCY

Mr Yattani met with different port stakeholders, including representatives from East African Community member states, and held lengthy discussions on ways of resolving business bottlenecks reported at the Port of Mombasa.

Among issues discussed were the implementation of the out Integrated Customs Management System, nomination of cargo and the implementation of the government directive to reduce the number of agencies handling the cargo.

In the meeting, which also featured Kenya Revenue Authority Director-General James Githii, it emerged that despite a number of agencies being removed physically from the Port of Mombasa, importers were still being forced to clear with them in the system, causing delays at port and the Nairobi Inland Container Depot.