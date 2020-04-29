By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo as the Chairman of Kenyatta National Hospital Board.

In a gazette notice dated April 22, the President named Mr George Opondo Ooko as the new KNH board chairman with effect from April 21, 2020 to May 2, 2022.

“The appointment of Nicolas Gumbo is revoked,” President Kenyatta said in the gazette notice.

Speaking to the Nation Wednesday morning, Mr Gumbo said he learnt of his sacking through the gazette notice.

“The appointments are usually done vide the gazette notices and on the same platform I received the information on the revocation of my appointment.

“It is the prerogative of the President to hire and fire and I cannot speculate on the move,” Mr Gumbo said.

The sacking comes barely a year after he was appointed to the position on May 3, 2019.

Mr Gumbo served as Rarieda MP for two terms between 2007 and 2017 when he contested for the Siaya gubernatorial seat and lost to ODM candidate Cornel Rasanga.

He vied as an independent candidate after losing the ODM ticket to Mr Rasanga in what he termed as “rigged primaries”, but failed to win the seat.

In March this year, Mr Gumbo was not among ODM defectors who trooped back after a meeting with party leader Raila Odinga.