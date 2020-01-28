He said MPs should use the National Government Constituencies Development Fund to support children with school fees challenges.

The Head of State said the government wants to make its pledge of a 100 per cent transition rate to secondary school a success.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given government officials until end of February to ensure a 100 per cent transition of the 2019 KCPE candidates to secondary school.

The President promised to take unspecified disciplinary action against officials, especially those from the Ministry of Interior in whose areas of jurisdiction pupils will not have reported to school by the expiry of the deadline.

END OF FEBRUARY

“Let us make sure that every child is in school and I am giving you [administrators] until the end of February,” he said.

“It is your duty to ensure that every child is in school. Any student having fees problems should be helped by the government,” he added.

He urged all stakeholders including Members of Parliament to ensure all children of school-going age is in school.

SCHOOL FEES

He said MPs should use the National Government Constituencies Development Fund to support children with school fees challenges.

The Head of State added that the government will take action against any parent whose child will not be in school.

The President spoke in Nakuru County when he toured the construction of a 65 kilometre road in Subukia Constituency.

The road will connect Subukia Maseno to Lower Solai, Majimatamu to Kamukunji and Solai to Maili Kumi.

UNITY

He said the construction of the Sh2.2 billion road will be completed by July this year. He added that roads within Subukia town will also be repaired.

He urged Kenyans to remain united and promised to visit every part of the country.