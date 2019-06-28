By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed Appropriation Bill, 2019 into law, paving the way for use of Sh1.4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for service delivery.

Appropriations Act, 2019 permits the government to access public funds for financial year 2019/20, which begins on July 1.

The national government is allocated Sh415 billion for development expenditure and Sh679 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Commissions and independent offices have Sh6.7 billion and Sh373 billion for development and recurrent expenditure respectively.

President Kenyatta signed the bill into law at State House in Nairobi on Friday, in the presence of Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, majority leader Aden Duale, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto present the bill to the President for the signing.

SUPPLEMENTARY BILL

On June 20, the President signed Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2019, regularising the spending of Sh161 billion in the current financial year.

He signed it though it had not been appropriated by the National Assembly.

Article 223 of the Constitution stipulates that the government can spend money not appropriated by the National Assembly on emergencies such as droughts, floods and insecurity.

It must, however, seek post facto approval from MPs within two months of the expenditure.