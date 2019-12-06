Uhuru signs law on mandates of Kenya Roads Board
Friday December 6 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday signed into law the Kenya Roads Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The law restructures the mandate and operations of the board and other agencies in the sector.
It does so by, among other changes, outlining how funds including exchequer resources will be used in construction and maintenance of roads.
CAPS
One of the reforms in the new law is a limit on the amount of money allocated to rural roads, which is 10 percent of funds appropriated by Parliament annually.
Further, the new law caps administrative expenditure on rural roads, in areas such as research, standardisation, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation, to 18 percent of the total allocation.
The Act also empowers the board to borrow and set aside funds for repayment of loans and other facilities taken for road maintenance, development and rehabilitation.
Present during the signing of the bill were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney-General Paul Kihara, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and majority leader Aden Duale.
Others were Pokot South MP and the National Assembly's Infrastructure committee, Losiakou Pkosing, Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.