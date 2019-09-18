By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law two bills, among them County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2019.

The law provides for the equitable allocation of revenue raised nationally to counties for the 2019/20 financial year.

It also facilitates transfer of the allocated funds from the Consolidated Fund to the respective county revenue funds.

On Tuesday, President Kenyatta signed into law the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019, paving the way for the release of funds to counties.

The new law allocates Sh378.1 billion to county governments for the 2019/20 financial year.

Out of the total allocation, Sh316.5 billion is the equitable share of national revenue while Sh61.6 billion are conditional allocations to the devolved units.

At Wednesday's brief signing ceremony witnessed by Deputy President William Ruto, the President also appended his signature on Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The copyright law is aimed at addressing growing concerns about royalty rights in the country, especially the collection and disbursement of fees and dues to copyright holders.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney-General Paul Kihara, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka also witnessed the signing.