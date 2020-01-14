alexa Uhuru suspends new NHIF rules - Daily Nation
Uhuru suspends new NHIF rules

Tuesday January 14 2020

NHIF

The front entrance of the NHIF building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The changes were met with criticism from a section Kenyans including unions and politicians.
NASIBO KABALE
By NASIBO KABALE
President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended implementation of the recently announced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) regulations.

He said on Tuesday that further consultations needed to be done by stakeholders before any changes could be effected.

"Given my administration’s commitment to provide affordable health I am today directing the Ministry of Health to immediately halt the implementation of these proposals to allow for further consultations," he said in a speech.

The changes were met with criticism from a section Kenyans including unions and politicians.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) on Sunday expressed concern that the changes were likely to lock out over 10 million workers from the health cover scheme and discourage people from joining it.

Some of the contentious rules include requiring individuals who voluntarily join the scheme to wait for three months before accessing scheme benefits.

In the proposals, holders of the insurance would also be required to pay a year’s contribution, which is Sh6,000, in advance within the three months.

In the new rules, those who have defaulted would be required to pay one off for one year and wait for three months before accessing medical services in preferred hospitals.