President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his second trip on Madaraka Express since launching the service in May 2017.

Accompanied by First Lady Margaret, Mr Kenyatta on Sunday boarded the train from the capital Nairobi to Mombasa where he will spend his Christmas holiday.

It was a pleasant surprise to passengers as the Head of State walked into the train, said hello and mingled with them for hours.

President Kenyatta mingles with other passengers on Madaraka Express on December 23, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK

He walked around and talked to people about the service that was introduced after the Chinese completed the standard gauge railway.

Thumbs up: Many were excited to meet President Kenyatta one-on-one. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK

Some Kenyans seized the opportunity to take selfies with the smiling president who had time to chat and entertain children.

Presidential selfie: Many took photos with the Head of State. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK

"Earlier today, I took the SGR train from Nairobi to Mombasa, during which I met and interacted with fellow commuters who shared their interesting experiences about the service," the president tweeted.

"I am glad that the #SGR train services have enhanced travel for Wananchi between the two cities."

The president’s trip came at a time Kenya Railways is recording brisk business, with Madaraka Express fully booked over the Christmas holiday.

Kenya Railways Corporation on December 2 said tickets for the train for most days up to December 24 were fully booked.

The president spent time with children. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK

“We are fully booked over weekends and the days to December 25,” said a Kenya Railways spokesperson.

Say cheese... Many seized the chance to take photos with President Kenyatta. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK

The corporation advised passengers to seek alternative means like road or air.