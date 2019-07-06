By VICTOR RABALLA

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conducted another restricted tour of the Kisumu port, with members of the public kept at bay.

The Head of State landed at the Kisumu International Airport at about 2pm and was received by Cabinet secretaries James Macharia (Transport), Raychelle Omamo (Defence) and George Magoha (Education).

He had a brief meeting with the government officials at the airport before he was driven in a vehicle with civilian number plates to the port.

About 10 other vehicles were in the convoy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's convoy is pictured in Kisumu ahead of his restricted tour of the port on July 6, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The President’s lean motorcade took the Busia-Kisumu highway to the port, through Obote Road and Oginga Odinga Street, while other motorists drove on interrupted.

Only a handful of onlookers were pictured on Oginga Odinga Road, trying to catch a glimpse of the dignitary who had visited.

Mr Kenyatta, who flew directly to the lakeside city from a two-day private visit to Tanzania, was driven directly to the Kisumu Pier which is being rehabilitated.

From a distance, the media initially captured the guided tour as the President assessed the work that began in May.

His visits to the port and the Kenya Marine Institute lasted about two hours. He later visited the dry dock where MV Uhuru has docked.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and senior government officials inspect construction work at the Port of Kisumu on July 6, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PAST VISITS

On June 15, President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga took a discreet, impromptu tour of the port to check progress of construction work that is part of a facelift.

Sirens did not sound and there were no official flags on about 12 vehicles that made their way to Maritime Training Institute at the port. The media were locked out.

The two leaders were later quietly driven into the Milimani suburb, past State House and on to the exclusive Yacht Club, where they spent about an hour having talks over a meal.

They left in the same fashion at about 7.20pm and headed to Kisumu International Airport, where the President boarded his aircraft back to Nairobi.

The tour was reminiscent of a visit on January 19, after they attended the burial of former Youth Development Fund chairman Bruce Odhiambo in Muhoroni.

At that time, they also visited the port and then went to that club.