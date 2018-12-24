By SAMWEL OWINO

President Kenyatta has appointed Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore and KCB Bank CEO Joshua Oigara as members of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

The two will sit in the board for three years alongside Juliana Rotich, Rita Kavashe and Muchai Kunyiha.

President Kenyatta made the appointments in a special gazette notice that saw various other persons hired to serve in parastatals in different capacities.

Former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma was Sunday appointed chairman of the Privatisation Commission for a period of three years.

Mr Otuoma lost the Busia gubernatorial seat to ODM candidate Sospeter Ojaamong in last years’ elections.

Former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga has been appointed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation board.

He will sit in the same corporation with Stephen Mutai, Rosemary Muniu, Richard Kropp, Gladys Muringo and David Koros.

Mr Anyanga also lost his seat to ODM candidate Tom Odege. Mr Edwin Yinda, who also served as an MP of Alego Usonga, will now be the chairman of Kenya Postal Corporation board for three years.