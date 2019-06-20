By AGEWA MAGUT

Over Sh100 billion has been set aside to help five million young people in the country to get jobs and start businesses through public-private partnerships, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking during the launch of the MasterCard Foundation's Africa Youth Works on Thursday in Nairobi, Mr Kenyatta said that the foundation has invested Sh30 billion in the project that aims to help youth get jobs.

The MasterCard Foundation will work in collaboration with Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank.

“Over the five-year period, MasterCard Foundation will provide Sh10 billion to KCB Group against their contribution of Sh50 billion and Sh7.2 billion to Equity Group against their contribution of Sh32 billion,” Mr Kenyatta said during the ceremony in Nairobi.

He added that the partners will work together to create two million jobs in the next five years.

“When small firms and entrepreneurs access financial services, they obtain the resources they require to grow, expand into new markets and opportunities, create jobs and establish inter-generational wealth,” Mr Kenyatta added.

WOMEN FOCUS

Ms Reeta Roy, who is the president and chief executive officer of the MasterCard Foundation, said the project will also enhance the use of technology by digitally training young people, especially women.

The event was also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohamed (Sports), George Magoha (Education), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service) as well as Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko.