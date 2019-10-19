By NICHOLAS KOMU

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai’s directive to disband a special undercover unit, and that all officers wear uniform while on duty, has left crime operations in limbo.

Already, operational concerns have emerged even as officers attached to the special police unit code named SPIV express safety fears following the directive. An emergency meeting was held last week and a directive issued that all officers wear full uniform while on duty.

Sources said that the decision was largely questioned, but in the end the directive was upheld.

UNIFORMS

Only those serving in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will be allowed to operate without uniforms.

“If there is a need to perform an operation and it is considered that conducting it in uniform will complicate its success, then the commander will authorise the wearing of plain clothes during the period of the operation and immediately after the operation revert to uniform,” read a directive from the meeting.

This meant that SPIV teams across the country would be disbanded, throwing into uncertainty crime operations.

The undercover units, of about 10 officers each, have been a critical part of crime operations in most police stations, using their invisibility to solve complex crimes. Part of the ongoing police reforms involve increasing the visibility of police officers.

However, some officers see the move as ironic — especially for undercover operations that rely on invisibility.

CRIME

“It makes no sense. The reason we do not wear uniform is to be able to blend in with the public and infiltrate crime networks and earn public trust to get information.

“How will we be able to track down criminals when the blue uniform can be seen from hundreds of metres away?” an officer attached to the SPIV unit told the Nation on condition of anonymity.

Officers in the unit have also expressed safety concerns, saying that uniforms will expose them and jeopardise both their safety and operations.