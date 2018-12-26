By SAMWEL OWINO

A first year law student at Mt Kenya University, Parklands campus, who disappeared a week ago has been found in Mathare.

Ms Leah Muthoni Muiruri, 20, was found at Shining Hope for Communities premises on Monday.

The last born in a family of three left the university compound during a group discussion on December 20 around 8.30am.

According to the young woman’s brother, Edwin Wanyoike, she boarded a matatu that was heading to the city centre.

Mr Wanyoike said he received a call from one of the student’s friends who told him that his sister was behaving “strangely”.

“She told her friends during a group discussion that some people were after her. She then took her books to her room and left the campus running,” Mr Wanyoike said.

The student’s father, Stanley Muiruri, said his daughter had been found and actually spent Christmas with the family.

“We are very happy and thank God that she’s with us,” Mr Muiruri said.

“She looks okay but we will call the family doctor to examine her. She will then be counselled before returning to school.”

Mr Muiruri added that his daughter had not shown any signs of being troubled before she disappeared.

“She was cooking and conversing with other relatives,” he said.