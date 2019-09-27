By NYAMBEGA GISESA

By MERCY CHELANGAT

The progress made in investigating the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen is so uncommon of the Kenyan police force which has a history of failing to crack dozens of gruesome murders.

In the case of Cohen, detectives have been able to retrieve his body and arrest suspects, who include his wife Sarah Wairimu.

However, a number of the country’s high profile murders remain unsolved while the trial of suspects in some of the cases has been akin to a mockery of justice.

Some of the most notorious unsolved crimes include the murders of whistleblower Meshack Yebei, university student Mercy Keino, businessmen Jacob Juma and William Munuhe, university lecturer Dr Chrispine Mbai, and IEBC official Chris Musando.

Here is a list of some of the unsolved killings.

Mutula Kilonzo: Was it murder or drug overdose?

PHOTO/FILE The Minister for Constitution Affairs Mutula Kilonzo.

Six years after he was found dead at his farm in Machakos County on April 27, 2013, questions still linger: Was it poison or a drug overdose that killed former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo?

The scene of his death could make a perfect mystery murder thriller: a half-naked body of a billionaire foaming from the mouth and blood flowing from both the nose and mouth, and vomit.

Interestingly, the toxicology samples which would have resolved this puzzle were tampered with.

Prof Ian Calder, a UK pathologist hired by the family, could not conclusively make a finding as to what caused the heavy bleeding, due “to interference with the samples between Nairobi and UK”.

Jacob Juma: dozens of leads, no arrests

The slain businessman Jacob Juma was the local face of Cortec Mining Kenya (CMK) Limited. PHOTO | FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

Hundreds of people wanted businessman Jacob Juma dead.

They included his former business partners whom he had made the better off or swindled in his numerous business deals, the political class and even bartenders whom he had roughed up in his controversy ridden life.

Juma had also become a pain for government with his numerous exposé on official corruption.

Then on one cold night in May 2016, his lifeless body was discovered in his Mercedes Benz along Ngong Road on the same day that he filed an affidavit in a Sh2 trillion mining licence dispute with the government.

Investigators said Juma veered off the road after being blocked by a vehicle driven by the killers and landed in a ditch.

The assailants reportedly fired at the bullet-proof Benz, and when the bullets rebound, they resorted to breaking the car window, through which they executed him.

Among the first people to arrive at the site were police who ended up distorting the crime scene. They are reported to have gone through documents that were in the car and towed the vehicle with his body still inside.

Juma’s car, which is currently rotting at the police yard, could have provided vital clues on his murder had the probe not been bungled.

William Munuhe: Who betrayed the FBI informant?

About 15 years ago, businessman William Munuhe was supposed to walk into a $5 million (Sh500 million) windfall by delivering Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga to the hands of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Munuhe had agreed to lure Mr Kabuga to his home so that the FBI agents could arrest him.

When he failed to turn up to give up the man, who is one of the most wanted genocide suspects, police broke into his house and found the body of the 27-year-old bachelor with a burning charcoal stove placed next to his bed.

It was faked to look like suicide were it not for a shot in the head with the bullet entering through an ear.

To date, no headway has been made in unravelling his murder.

It is said that his murder was covered up by the inhalation of carbon monoxide. His murder still remains a mystery.

Chris Msando: Looked like a love triangle

IEBC data centre and infrastructure boss Chris Msando. He was strangled, autopsy revealed. FILE PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Whenever a murder probe narrative includes the presence of a woman in connection to the killing of a married man, it alludes to a crime of passion.

Such was the case for Chris Msando, a former electoral commission IEBC ICT manager whose body was discovered next to a corpse of a woman in the forest on the outskirts of Nairobi on July 28, 2017, a few days before the August 8, general election.

Msando was in charge of the country’s electronic digital voting counting system for the presidential election that pitted Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta against Nasa’s Raila Odinga.

The body had deep scratches and cuts on his back and hands, the chief government pathologist said.

Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chairperson, said that there was no doubt that Msando had been tortured and murdered.

Two years down the line, no one has been convicted of his murder. His frail and ailing mother cries for justice to date.

Mercy Keino: Inquest cleared suspects

In October 2016, an inquest set up to determine the cause of death of university student Mercy Keino cleared former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and five others who had been implicated in the 2011 death.

However, the same inquest opened up more unanswered questions on Keino whose mangled body was discovered on the morning of June 17, 2011 after she had left a party in a huff.