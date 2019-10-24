By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

Police have arrested a University of Nairobi lecturer after the decomposing body of her 13-year-old son was found wrapped in a blanket in their house in the capital’s South B estate.

Nairobi area police boss Philip Ndolo said officers found the body in the living room at around 6pm on Wednesday.

“The suspect was in the house at the time. We are investigating the incident,” said Mr Ndolo.

In the same state in September, a 73-year-old former Treasury employee and her 47-year-old daughter were found murdered in their house.

The bodies of Judith Mwai and Catherine Nyaguthie Mwai were found in separate rooms in their Golden Gates home, both bearing strangulation marks.

Preliminary police investigations showed nothing was stolen from the house.

Related Stories Woman, daughter murdered in South B