By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

A University of Nairobi students was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of sending threatening to members of parliament with the intention of extorting money from them.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported this via Twitter, saying the 30-year-old master's programme student was apprehended by detectives from its headquarters.

The DCI said the arrest followed a complaint by Njoro MP Charity Chepkwony.

"Mr Alex Anyolo had been sending threatening messages to the complainant and five other MPs with intent to extort," the directorate tweeted.

"The suspect, who had already received money from another member of Parliament, admitted to sending the messages with intent to extort money."

The DCI said it confiscated several assorted SIM cards, including one that was used to send the messages.

Police also recovered handsets and identity cards from Mr Anyolo, which they will use in their investigation.

SIMILAR CASE

In April 2018, a man named Benson Wazir Chacha was detained at Muthaiga Police Station on the accusation of cyberbullying and extorting money from MPs.

Mr Chacha was accused of soliciting money from MPs while disguised as Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

So smart was he that he managed to convince National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to send him Sh300,000.

Other victims were former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, who sent Sh20,000, and Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa, Peter Munya, Margaret Kobia and Sicily Kariuki.