By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

At 21, any young woman in the university would be probably enjoying life to the fullest.

But for Ms Mercy Omukuba, a second year student at Egerton University Town Campus, it is a different story.

Mercy missed her second year second semester exams in August due to fees arrears. She had spent her Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) loan to pay her mother’s medical bill at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. She has since deferred her studies.

The Procurement and Supply Chain Management Studies student says, she chose her mother’s life over studies.

“I will still go back to class and finish my Bachelor’s degree, but my mother needs to come out of hospital first,” says Mercy.

HEADACHE

Her mother, Ms Linet Wabuko, 45, has been detained in hospital for four weeks now over Sh35,000 bill.

“In May 2019, my mother complained of recurring headache and rapid heartbeat. She was experiencing heavy menses and I advised her to take enough rest and plenty of water,” Mercy recalls. A month later, her condition had not improved.

“I was in school while mum was in Mpeketoni, Lamu where she worked as a casual labourer. I told her to seek medical assistance,” she added.

Several tests were done on Ms Wabuko but doctors at Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital could not establish what she was suffering from. Mercy says she invited her mother to Nakuru.

“It was traumatising to see her calling me on phone, and I wanted to be around her and share her pains,” she says.

SINGLE ROOM

After staying in her rented single room at Stima Line estate in Nakuru West Sub-County for two weeks, her mother didn’t show any signs of improvement. She later took her to Langa Langa Sub-County Hospital for check-up.

“She was bleeding heavily, and her skin had turned pale, so I got more worried,” she adds.

Mercy decided to take her mother to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where she was admitted to the Gynae Ward.

After several tests, results showed that Mercy’s mother had stage B cervical cancer. “It was like a nightmare, I felt weak,” says Mercy who lives with other two of her siblings. She was forced to learn how to take up responsibilities at very tender age.

As she sat on the hospital bed, full of hope that she would soon leave hospital, Ms Wakubo recalled how she separated with husband in 2004.

“We had our six children but life took a different twist. I was severally battered and at some point, he threatened to kill me,” recalls Ms Wakubo.

REFUGE

She added: “I sought refuge at Mumias Police Station where I later received my children and left my marriage.

Ms Wakubo has singlehandedly raised her six children through casual jobs.

“I have four children in high schools and primary. I’m determined and hopeful that they will all clear their education,” she says.

Ms Gladys Nyabicha, the nurse in charge of the Gynae Ward says Mercy's mother has undergone her first surgery and her type of cancer can be managed.

“She has been here for one and a half months now. She successfully underwent her first surgery that saw doctors remove a growth in her cervix,” notes the nurse.

Mercy was able to pay Sh4,500 theatre charges. She also paid for drugs. Together with her elder brother, they have donated pints of blood for their mother.

“I’m broke, the situation at my place of residence is even worse because I have my younger siblings around. Regular visits to the hospital are draining,” she says.

CLEAR BILLS

The hospital discharges patients who have failed to clear their bills. Patients pay Sh550 for every extra day spent in hospital.

Mercy says: “I have been to various government offices to plead with leaders and politicians to help but my efforts have been unsuccessful.”

In a letter dated September, 19, 2019, Mercy asked Nakuru County Government to waive her mother’s hospital bill.

Through a WhatsApp group she has only raised Sh4, 000 from friends and fellow students. She says she has used the money to apply for an NHIF card for her sick mother.