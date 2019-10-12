By ELIZABETH OJINA

Vehicles will undergo mandatory regular inspections for emissions to curb air pollution in the country.

According to National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the inspections, which target vehicles aged five years and above, will be done after every two years.

The agency’s principal compliance and enforcement officer John Mumbo said Nema would gazette garages designated for testing the level of emissions.

"The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will do the tests as Nema issues licences for vehicles that have complied. A taskforce has been formed to come up with modalities of implementation," said Dr Mumbo.

The government has been pushing to reduce the age of motor vehicle imports from eight to five years in an effort to cut emissions from the second hand cars. The move has, however, drawn stiff resistance from importers.

NTSA principal motor vehicle inspector Martin Githinji said reducing the age of imported vehicles would have a great impact on efforts to cut emissions.

"The lesser the age of the vehicle the lesser the emissions. Part of the tests will include inspecting the level of smoke, exhaust system and fuel system. Vehicles owners found violating this regulation will be charged depending on the size of the vehicle," said Mr Githinji.