WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

By ELIZABETH MERAB

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared Covid-19 a global pandemic as the new coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world.

By Wednesday morning, there were 121,170 confirmed cases and 4,377 deaths globally in 117 countries, while about 65,000 people have recovered.

“In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher.”

Dr Tedros said WHO has been in full response mode since the organisation was notified of the first cases in Wuhan, China.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time," he said.

He added: "Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing and it doesn’t change what countries should do."

He said his agency has asked countries to put in place urgent measures and aggressive action to mitigate the virus should it be detected in their territories.

"We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," he said.

Declaring a pandemic is a rare event.

During the 20th Century, pandemics were declared only three times — the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, the Asian flu of 1957-1958, and the Hong Kong flu of 1968.

The last global pandemic was the swine flu in 2009, for which WHO received backlash over whether the outbreak should have been labelled a pandemic — the agency had lowered the threshold for what defines a pandemic shortly before the declaration.

The risk of global Covid-19 spread was classified as “very high,” the highest level in their risk classification scheme.

Following the formal declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, governments, agencies and aid organisations worldwide will now shift efforts from containment to mitigation.

The declaration has economic, political and societal impacts on a global scale.

According to WHO, a pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations. Pandemics, however, have nothing to do with the severity of a disease with its geographic spread.

Often times people use the terms epidemic and pandemic interchangeably, not realising that the two have distinct meanings. They also confuse the meaning of an outbreak. Simply put, the difference between these three scenarios of disease spread is a matter of scale, says Rebecca Fischer, an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Texas A&M University.

In her article published in The Conversation, Ms Fischer defines an Outbreak as a noticeable, often small, increase over the expected number of cases. An epidemic is defined as an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population. An Epidemic is bigger and spreading over a larger geographic area.

“When people in places outside of Wuhan began testing positive for infection with Covid, epidemiologists knew the outbreak was spreading, a likely sign that containment efforts were insufficient or came too late. This was not unexpected, given that no treatment or vaccine is yet available,” she notes.