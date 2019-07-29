By NATION REPORTER

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has Monday morning arrived at the Milimani Law Courts where he is expected to be charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender.

Mr Waititu will be charged alongside his wife Susan Ndung’u and several other people following a recommendation by DPP Noordin Haji last Friday.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in Kiambu County.

The tender under investigations, worth Sh588 million, was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd during the 2017/2018 financial year.

The two are being held at the court cells.