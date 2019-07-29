Waititu, wife to be charged with graft at Milimani Law Courts
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has Monday morning arrived at the Milimani Law Courts where he is expected to be charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender.
Mr Waititu will be charged alongside his wife Susan Ndung’u and several other people following a recommendation by DPP Noordin Haji last Friday.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in Kiambu County.
The tender under investigations, worth Sh588 million, was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd during the 2017/2018 financial year.
The two are being held at the court cells.
More follows...