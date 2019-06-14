By NYAMBEGA GISESA

The corruption investigations involving Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his family members and county officials have claimed the first victim, the Kiambu Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba.

The magistrate has resigned.

His resignation comes a day after Chief Justice David Maraga suspended him for gross misconduct.

A Judiciary Ombudsman inquiry had found that Mr Khaemba acted inappropriately when he issued anticipatory bail to the Kiambu governor.

In a letter addressed to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Mr Khaemba said that the conditions given to him during the suspension from office awaiting disciplinary action was “a constructive summary dismissal.”

Magistrate Khaemba cited various reasons for his resignation among them the need to engage in other income generating activities after he was given an indefinite suspension during which he was to earn nil salary.

Another condition was to report to the Chief Magistrate, Kiambu Law Courts, every Friday.

His transfer to Thika Law Courts had also been cancelled.