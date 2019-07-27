The anti-graft agency Saturday ordered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is wanted in Sh588 million graft probe, to turn himself him at the commission's headquarters in Nairobi.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak said Mr Waititu, his wife Susan Wangai Ndung'u, Eng Luka Mwangi Waihenya and four other suspects could not be traced at their known residences.

3 ARRESTED

Mbarak said three suspects, Charles Mbuthia Chege, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabacho Kangethe, were arrested early Saturday morning.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered for Mr Waititu's arrest and nine others to face charges the Sh588 million irregular tender.

EACC has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in the county, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Sh588 million during the financial year 2017/2018.

It is alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises were close associates of the governor and they had already been paid Sh147.3 million.

The firm was also awarded several other contracts amounting to over Sh74 million. Once the funds were paid from Kiambu county government, Sh25.6 million was remitted to entities associated with the governor.

The suspects will face the following charges: