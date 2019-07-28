By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has finally presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi.

EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro confirmed to the Nation that Mr Waititu reported to the Integrity Centre on Sunday morning.

His lawyer Oliver Kipchumba said the governor turned himself in at 9.30am.

But Mr Waititu's wife, Susan Ndung'u, was not with him.

OUT OF TOWN

Mr Kipchumba rubbished claims that the governor had been on the run.

"The governor was out of town. He returned last night and we thought it well to report to EACC this morning," said the lawyer.

"Its not possible for one to run away from the justice system, more so when it's a governor... it's not possible that the governor was on the run."

ROADS OFFICER

Also at the EACC on Sunday was the county Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi Waihenya.

Mr Kipchumba said that they were yet to not know when the two would appear in court.

Detectives spent the better part of Friday night and Saturday hunting for the besieged Kiambu governor and his wife with no success.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Friday ordered for his arrest and prosecution over Sh580 million irregular tender.

TENDER

The EACC has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in the county.

The tender under investigations, worth Sh588 million, was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd during the 2017/2018 financial year.

It is alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises are close associates of Mr Waititu, and they had already been paid Sh147.3 million.

M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd was also awarded several other contracts amounting to over Sh74 million.

SEARCH

Before surrendering on Sunday morning, detectives had visited Governor Waititu’s three known residences in Runda, Garden Estate and near Ridgeways on Kiambu Road but failed to find him and his wife.

They also raided the couple’s known hangouts including a hotel and a newly opened eatery in Nairobi’s central business district and extended the search to a social joint where he frequents in Nakuru but equally failed to trace them.

OTHER SUSPECTS

Some other suspects in the case had earlier been arrested.

They include Charles Mbuthia, a director at Testimony Enterprises Limited and Joyce Musyoka and Simon Kangethe, both members of the tender evaluation committee in the Kiambu County government.

Other suspects who are still at large include Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Mbugua, Anselin Wanjiku and Samuel Mugo.

CHARGES

Mr Waititu and the other suspects face several charges, among them conflict of interest, dealings in suspect property and abuse of office.